Kallakurichi Student Death: SC Refuses To Stay Re-postmortem, To Hear Kin's Plea Tomorrow

The Supreme Court has refused to hear the Kallakurichi school girl's father's plea seeking an interim stay on the re-postmortem ordered by the Madras High Court. The apex Court agreed to hear the girl's family's plea tomorrow instead. The deceased girl's father today approached the top court seeking an urgent hearing of a petition to include a medical expert of their choice in the team which will conduct the re-postmortem.

Supreme Court agrees to hear tomorrow plea by parents of Kallakurichi girl seeking urgent hearing of petition seeking to include a medical expert of their choice in team which will conduct a re- postmortem — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

The 2nd postmortem of the girl who allegedly died by suicide in her school hostel premises in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi was ordered by the Madras High Court on Monday.

The first post-mortem report, which was conducted on July 14, revealed that the girl sustained injuries before her death. Following this, the girl's father filed a writ petition before the court seeking a second postmortem examination as he suspect it to be a murder.

Earlier today, five people from the school administration were arrested. The School Secretary Shanthi, Principal Shiva Sankaran, school correspondent Ravikumar, and two teachers were sent to a 15 day-remand.

Tamil Nadu school girl dies by suicide

A 17-year-old girl, who was studying in class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, about 15 km from Kallakurichi was found dead in the hostel premises on Wednesday. According to reports, the girl was suspected to have committed suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem investigation reportedly showed that she sustained injuries before her death. The police have opened a case and a probe is underway.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents, relatives and people belonging to village Periyanesalur have been staging massive protests and seeking justice.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and state’s Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy along with other officials met the police personnel at the hospital who were injured during the violence on Sunday. They said that three people have been arrested and a probe is underway. On the other hand, Police personnel tightened the security outside the school on Sunday. The school was the epicentre of violence and vandalism. The protestors pushed down barricades and stormed the premises of a school and set buses on fire. A police bus was also set ablaze. Several agitators also managed to reach the school terrace, vandalised the name board, and held banners seeking justice for the dead girl.