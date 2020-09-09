Kangana Ranaut's Lawyer Condemns Demolition; Accuses BMC Of 'creating Fear And Panic'

Following Bombay High Court's stay order on Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office, the lawyer of the actress Rizwan Siddiqui, informed about the damages worth in crores.

Earlier in the day, BMC officials pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises. However, Bombay High Court has stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office.

Speaking to Republic TV, Siddiqui accused the Shiv Sena-led BMC of creating fear and panic, adding that he is going to file a civil and criminal case.

"There are damages worth in crores. We will file a civil and criminal case and will ask for compensation. They have also disobeyed the High Court's order. There is nothing illegal about the office structure. They are just trying to create fear and panic," says Siddiqui.



Kangana Ranaut shares demolition videos

The Queen actor on Wednesday released her first response after reaching Mumbai by sharing a video on Twitter after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her property. Kangana Ranaut said, "Today you have demolished my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished."

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office, Mumbai HC gives stay order

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment

However, Bombay High Court has stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office. The Bombay HC has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process. The BMC on Wednesday entered the property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment.

Kangana will arrive in Mumbai by afternoon, and before her flight took off she said that 'her spirit will only rise higher and higher.'

