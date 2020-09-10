Kangana's Lawyer Opens Up On Legal Battle With BMC, Asserts 'she Won't Be Intimidated'

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Kangana Ranaut's legal battle with the BMC, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui on Thursday affirmed that justice shall prevail in the case. A day after ordering a stay on the demolition of the Manikarnika actor's Pali Hill office, the Bombay High Court has adjourned the matter until September 22. Maintaining that it was the BMC's responsibility to prove that construction activity was going on, Siddiqui revealed that the work on the office premises was over 18 months back.

Thereafter, he highlighted that the BMC's own affidavit does not rely on any document to show that construction was taking place. He added that the truth will come out in the amendment to the writ petition which will be filed on September 14. Kangana's legal counsel also reiterated that the compensation for all the damages caused to her would be recovered.

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui remarked, "The burden of proof is on the BMC to prove that we were carrying on construction activity for giving them the liberty to serve a notice of 24 hours. As I have always maintained, Kangana’s not been in Mumbai, but in Himachal for the last 6 months. There was no work going on. There was no plumber, carpenter, any workmen they were talking about. Their own affidavit does not rely on any such document. But as this matter is sub judice, I do not want to talk about the merits of the matter."

"But I will definitely bring out the truth in the amendment to my writ petition on Monday. A lot of things will be disclosed to the court. I have got a lot of evidence now that my client is in Mumbai. There are certain things on public record which clearly show that the work on the premises was over and done with over 18 months back. I can also say justice will prevail," he added.

'My client will not be intimidated'

Commenting on the multiple complaints filed against Ranaut, he opined that a defamation complaint cannot be filed on behalf of a third party. Moreover, Siddiqui asserted that his client will not be intimidated by such mischievous threats. He stated that anyone challenging her should do so under the provisions of the law.

Siddiqui elaborated, "If someone has filed a complaint for defamation on behalf of the third party, the provisions of law are very clear. Defamation cannot be filed by a third party. On merits, we will see those complaints and deal with them accordingly. Secondly, my client will not be intimidated by anybody. If she feels that she is right on a particular thing, she will exercise her fundamental right. If you ought to challenge her, this has to be done under the provisions of law. Not by mischievously threatening her or sending people to break down her office or by misusing anybody’s dominant position."

