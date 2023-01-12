Delhi Hit & Run Case: MHA Asks Delhi Police To Suspend Cops; Murder Charges Likely In Case

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received a detailed report from the Delhi Police in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case in which a woman's body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

Taking cognisance of the report, the Home Ministry has suggested that the Delhi Police Commissioner suspend the police personnel deployed in three Police Control Rooms (PCRs) and at two police pickets and take disciplinary action against them.

The Delhi Police has also been advised to issue a show cause notice against the investigation officer (IO), considering the lack of investigation.

The MHA has advised police to file a chargesheet against the accused in court at the earliest and take all necessary steps so that they should be punished.

Murder charges likely to be added in Delhi hit-and-run case

According to sources in Delhi Police, murder charges are likely to be added in the horrifying hit-and-run case.

Twenty-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which dragged her for over 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

Police arrested Amit Khanna (25), Deepak Khanna (26), Krishan (27), Manoj Mittal and Mithun (26) in the case on January 2. Later, accused Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused. Ankush has been released on bail.

On Monday,January 9, a court directed the Delhi Police to file a report detailing the grounds for the delay in responding to the initial PCR calls in the Kanjhawala.

"He (Joint Commissioner of Police) shall present a report for the reasons attributable to the delay caused in responding to the initial PCR call at 3.24 am and at 4.11 am," Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal said in an order passed on Monday.

Image: Republic World