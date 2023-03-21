Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Arrested In Bengaluru Over ‘Hindutva Built On Lies’ Tweet

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested by the police on March 21 for his post on social media allegedly insulting the Hindu faith. The Seshadripuram police in Bengaluru nabbed the actor over his tweets “Hindutva is built on lies”.

The actor had allegedly posted the tweets on Monday. A complaint was also filed against Chetan Kumar by one Shiva Kumar of the Bajrang Dal over the alleged tweet claiming that several pieces of information about Hindu religion were lies.

The Kannada actor was produced in a district court and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (B) and 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) for having a malicious intent to disrupt peace between two communities.

Chetan’s tweet and arrest comes even as Karnataka is gearing up for the Assembly election which is likely to take place in late April or early May.