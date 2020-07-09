UP Police On Lookout For Vikas Dubey's 'crime Diary'; Contacts MP Cops Over His Belongings

Shortly after the arrest of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, the Uttar Pradesh police has gotten in touch with the Madhya Pradesh police seeking the transfer of the gangster's belongings before he is produced before the court at 12.30 pm today. After 6 days of keeping the police force of various states on the edge, history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police after he was spotted at Ujjain's Mahakal temple. He is currently in custody.

Ahead of his proceedings, the Uttar Pradesh DGP has gotten in touch with the Madhya Pradesh DGP seeking all belongings of Vikas Dubey before his case is transferred.

The UP police is on a lookout for a particular bag which holds personal details of Vikas Dubey. According to the UP DGP, the bag holds a diary which all his close aides have confirmed he keeps with entries of all the illegal work he has done and at whose behest.

The UP police is looking to unravel further connections of the Kanpur-encounter accused with the help fo this diary. Meanwhile, the UP STF team has reached Ujjain ahead of the proceedings.

Read: UP CM Yogi Seeks Vikas Dubey's Transfer From Ujjain; Dials Shivraj As MP Home Min Confirms

Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey's manhunt had encompassed at least 6 states, including UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, involving at least 100 police teams. There had been reports that he was sighted at Faridabad and intended to surrender at Noida; however, he eventually surfaced at Ujjain.

The Kanpur encounter had taken place after a police team had intended to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

Read: 'Main Vikas Dubey Hoon, Kanpur Wala': The Moment The Dreaded Kanpur Gangster Was Nabbed

Read: UP Dy CM Posts Then Deletes 6-word First Response Of Yogi Govt To Vikas Dubey's Arrest