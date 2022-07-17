Kanpur: Clash Between 2 Factions At Petrol Pump Turns Into Violent Brawl; Video Goes Viral

In another incident of a violent clash in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, two groups got engaged in a brawl leading to a violent physical altercation late on Saturday night. The incident was reported from a petrol pump in Kanpur where two factions were seen attacking each other in public view.

The video of the late-night assault at the petrol pump has also been accessed by Republic where the two groups can be seen getting into a heated argument which further led to a physical altercation between the two. Many were also seen using iron rods during the violence. Also, the men were seen packing fierce kicks and punches. The video has gone on social media.

According to the latest report, it is being said that a group came to the petrol pump to refill their bikes when they were attacked by another group. However, the reason behind the dispute is not yet revealed. A case is also yet to be registered in the matter.

Notably, this took place just a day after another dispute was reported between two groups in the outer police station area of Kanpur. The incident took place on Friday night in the Bilhaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur when a minor issue turned violent resulting in a major clash. Some people were also several injured in the clash.

Another violent clash in Kanpur

As per the police statements, the scuffle on Friday night broke out between members of different communities over a minor issue. However, it soon turned serious leading to a fight between them causing injuries to two people. Out of the two, one has been referred to the Hallet Hospital in Kanpur where his condition was said to be critical.

The police also took immediate cognisance of the matter and rushed to the spot. While six people have been arrested so far, the police have also deployed heavy security including PAC in the area to avoid any further escalations.

Image: Republic World