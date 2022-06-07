The Kanpur Police on Monday detained a printing press owner for his alleged role in the violent clashes that broke out in the city's Beconganj area on June 3. Shankar Lal Ramani, owner of Roma printers was picked up last evening for printing pamphlets that called for the closure of shops in the city, as a mark of protest against the controversial remarks by ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

A group of protesters, led by main accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi forced shop owners to shut down businesses after Friday prayers, which triggered stone-pelting between two groups.

Shankar Lal Ramani, who is lodged in the Kotwali jail, told Republic that Hashmi had visited his shop a few days ago and asked him to print 20 pamphlets - which later went viral.

"Hashmi had instructed me to print 20 copies of pamphlets, which I did. I had not sought permission for printing the pamphlets on Bazar Bandi, due to which I have been detained," he said. "I don't know where Hashmi printed the remaining copies, that were put up across the city. He is the mastermind of the violence. I did not know him before this incident," Ramani added.

Kanpur clashes: Police nabs key conspirator

The police have registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which 50 people have been arrested for engaging in violence. The police also apprehended Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader who was identified as the main conspirator behind the clashes in Kanpur.

The police found a total of 141 WhatsApp groups on Hashmi's mobile, which involved conversations regarding the June 3 clashes. Most of the incriminating chats were found in a group named 'MMA Jauhar Fans Association Kanpur Team' - which is a local Islamic organization headed by Hashmi. The messages containing pictures of the 'bandh' from various marketplaces were exchanged between 10 AM and 11 AM on June 3.

At least 3 people including police personnel were injured in Friday's violence, over the controversial remarks by a BJP spokesperson. The police released a poster on Monday, containing photos of 40 suspects who were caught on CCTV footage while participating in the violence.