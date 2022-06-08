Kanpur Clashes: 54 Accused Arrested So Far; Forensic Team On-ground To Collect Evidence

In a recent update in the Kanpur clashes probe, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested more people in connection with the violence that erupted in the city on June 03, taking the total number of arrests up to 54 as of now. Notably, the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team have also reached the violence-affected area to carry out an investigation and collect evidence.

Speaking to Republic on the CSI team, Karnalganj ACP and member of SIT, Tripurari Pandey said, "We are collecting evidence from here. We have collected stones and bricks. Videography and photography also have been done here. We also spoke with some people and collected their points."

Earlier, ACP Pandey said that they have recorded the statements from some people and have noted them in their case diary. Notably, the SIT team member, ACP Pandey reached the spot and collected all the evidence with the help of the CSI team. "We are seeing the angle from where the stones were pelted and also collecting evidence from the site," he told to ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader, Harshit Srivastava Lala for his derogatory remark on Prophet Muhammad amid the Kanpur clashes.

BJP Yuva Morcha leader arrested

A case has been registered against the Kanpur BJP youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava over the controversial tweet that he made on the prophet Muhammad which was later deleted. The Kanpur police immediately arrested him after registering the case against the Yuva Morcha leader for trying to disturb the atmosphere of peace in the city. "Harshit Srivastava was arrested while taking immediate action after registering a case for his controversial tweet. Those who disturb the peace of the city, irrespective of religion, will not be spared," a police official said according to ANI.

Kanpur violence

On June 3, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes after the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the violence that broke out in the Kanpur's Becongunj area, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. Four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. While posters of rioters have been put up by the Uttar Pradesh Police across the city, police have also registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which at least 50 persons have been arrested.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case is looking for the funding sources used in the clashes. Moreover, police are also investigating a wider conspiracy in the case as they continue to hunt for - Zara Hayat, the wife of the main conspirator. She came under the radar of the police after they found on June 6 that she was the admin of many WhatsApp groups, which raised suspicion of her role in the riots.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.