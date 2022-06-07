Kanpur Clashes: One Rioter Surrenders After Police Releases Poster; Total 50 In Custody

In a fresh development pertaining to the Kanpur clashes, a stone-pelting suspect identified as Sallu surrendered in front of the police on Monday evening. This came just a day after the Kanpur police took a major step and released a poster with snaps from the CCTV footage of as many as 40 suspects who took part in the violence and riots on June 3.

Sallu, who was on the 13th number on the poster, can be seen pelting stones in his picture released by the police. Earlier, his sister and brother-in-law were interrogated by the police following which, he came forward and surrendered to the police.

In the meantime, as far as the ongoing probe is concerned, a total of 50 suspects have been arrested so far in connection to the violence outbreak in Kanpur last week. While 38 people were arrested till June 6, Monday, 12 more were arrested in the last 24 hours, taking the total arrest numbers to 50.

Earlier on Monday, Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena, while speaking to the media, informed that cases have been registered against the rioters under various sections of the IPC.

Kanpur clashes

Earlier on June 3, a violent clash broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city after a group of people called for a 'bandh' in the market over BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s alleged controversial comments on Islam. Many people were injured in the violence following which the police initiated an investigation to nab the perpetrators who tried to disturb the law and order in the state.



As part of their investigation, after scrutinising multiple CCTV videos, the police managed to identify as many as 40 suspects. A poster with images of the suspects was also released on Monday and the police urged the people to help with any information about the suspect. A telephone number was also provided on the poster for contact.

In addition to that, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been also set up to probe the violent incident. The team formed by Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena will be headed by DCP South Sanjeev Tyagi who will be assisted by Additional DCP (West) Brajesh Srivastava, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Anwarganj) Akmal Khan, ACP (Colonelganj) Tirpurari Pandey, along with an inspector and two sub-inspectors.

Image: PTI/Republic