Kanpur Clashes: Police Maintain Strict Vigil Days After Violence; 38 Arrests Made So Far

In a key development, the Police arrested nine more in connection with the Kanpur violence that occurred on June 3, bringing the total arrests made in the case to 38. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV regarding the ongoing probe, Joint Commissioner of Kanpur, Anand Prakash stated that they have accessed CCTV footage and WhatsApp messages linked to the incident and will take appropriate action against the culprits.

"The investigation is underway. We have deployed a police force for the last two days to prevent any similar incident from taking place. Three FIRs have been filed in connection with the clashes and we are investigating the matters on all fronts," the official informed.

On Sunday, the Kanpur police formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to monitor CCTV footage and to investigate whether someone at a gas station had provided petrol to one of the miscreants in an open bottle.

Speaking to Republic TV over the latest arrests, Joint CP Tiwari said, "In last 24 hours, 9 more people have been arrested. We are identifying people and arresting them. We are investigating from several angles and when disclose further information soon."

He added that people are being identified from the video footage from CCTVs and based on that, arrests were made. He said if the police and its sister agencies are unable to identify the attackers, they will take the help of the public to identify those caught on CCTV.

Kanpur violence

Several people were injured in the violence that broke out in the Beaconganj area of Kanpur after Friday Namaz when perpetrators created a ruckus over BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks.

The scuffle broke out between two groups over a market shutdown that was called by local Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi - who is also named as the main conspirator of the violence

The rift escalated after which bombs were hurled and stones were pelted, injuring three people including a police officer. The situation was brought under control after several hours and security was beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads.

A total of three FIRs have been filed in the case. Six mobile phones owned by Hashmi that were seized by the Kanpur police on Sunday are being scrutinized.