With the police investigation intensifying in the Kanpur violence incident, so far 50 people have been taken into custody in connection to the clashes, while the police are looking out for more suspects. This pertains to the violent clashes that broke out on the morning of June 3 in the Kanpur town of Uttar Pradesh during which a mob hurled bombs and stones at each other over a group calling for a 'bandh' in the market.

Briefing about the ongoing police investigation in the matter, Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police spoke to Republic and confirmed the number of arrested suspects in the matter.

"So far 50 people have been arrested and more are being identified with the help of the eye witnesses through the posters. We are trying to issue a few more photographs as we only want to ensure that no innocent is being targeted and people feel safe in town", he said.

Furthermore, the joint commissioner also assured that people are being taken into custody on the basis of suspicions and are set free if found innocent. "We will only take action against only those who are responsible for the violence", he added. Tiwari while speaking on the role of people coming from different districts for taking part in the mob said that many are being called from various districts for interrogation and only apprehended if they are found guilty.

'KDA taking measures against illegal constructions in the area': DM Neha Sharma

Kanpur District Magistrate Neha Sharma also spoke exclusively to Republic regarding the Kanpur violence probe and asserted that the situation in the area has now been brought under control while a stern message has been given out to avoid such a situation in the future.

In reference to the recent claims made by the local people saying that most of the people during the Kanpur clashes were hurling stones from certain buildings allegedly constructed illegally, the DM said the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has been working in the area for the past one month to check these constructions further adding that legal steps will be taken for such illegal construction as per the norms of the KDA.

