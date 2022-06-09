Kanpur DM Asserts 'clashes Not Due To Intelligence Failure'; SIT Probes Sanitation Workers

In a recent update in the Kanpur clashes probe, Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded statements of sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Cleaners who removed stones, glass, broken CCTV, and other items after the violence were interrogated as a part of this investigation. The Forensic team also took photographs of the dumped garbage after the violence to investigate further.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kanpur DM Vishak H Aiyar said, “It is important to maintain peace in the area. The Police and Magistrate team are working on it. The investigation is moving forward. Our cyber units are also supporting us at the social media level. It is not an intelligence failure. It will be too early for me to comment on anything. We will speak to authorities and try to maintain law and order.”

Kanpur Police on Thursday said, “Hayat Zafar Hashmi, key conspirator, has carpet work which runs from Bhadohi Hayat. He also has a hostel at Kakdev in Kanpur. The name of the hostel is Purvanchal Boys Hostel and we are investigating the possibility of bringing boys from the hostel too. Some famous builders from Kanpur are also being investigated in the funding case. Haji Wasi and Ballu Biryani Wale are being investigated."

A total of 54 accused have been arrested so far. Notably, the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team has also reached the violence-affected area to carry out an investigation and collect evidence.

SP MLA clarifies photo with Kanpur violence conspirator

On Wednesday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) responded after the party MLAs' picture emerged with the main accused of the violence that hit Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on June 3.

MLA Amitabh Bajpai, who was seen in the picture with the key accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi has issued a clarification with respect to the photograph and blamed the BJP government for ruining the peace of the state. Bajpai's remark came after his and MLA Irfan Solanki's picture with Hayat Zafar Hashmi surfaced.

"Check the Facebook IDs of BJP leaders. These people are getting very happy, they feel that their work has been done due to the riots. But riots will not help them. BJP's crop flourishes by making people fight and creating religious frenzy, but people who like peace are also in large numbers, they will not allow them to destroy our state. We only stand with peace and innocent people and will always do what is right. This is a fact that the BJP has left no stone unturned to spoil the peace and tranquillity of our state, their spokesperson ruined the name of the country globally. The action they have taken against Harshit Srivastava, the same punishment should be given to Nupur Sharma over her controversial remark," he said.

Kanpur violence

On June 3, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes after the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the violence that broke out in Kanpur's Becongunj area, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.

Four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. While posters of rioters have been put up by the Uttar Pradesh Police across the city, police have also registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which at least 54 persons have been arrested till Wednesday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case is looking for the source of funding used in the clashes. Moreover, police are also investigating a wider conspiracy in the case as they continue to hunt for - Zara Hayat, the wife of the main conspirator. She came under the radar of the police after they found on June 6 that she was the admin of several suspected WhatsApp groups, which raised suspicion of her role in the riots.