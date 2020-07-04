Kanpur Encounter: 21 Associates Of Gangster Vikas Dubey Identified; Search For 19 On

In a major development in the Kanpur encounter, Kanpur police have identified 21 associates of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey on Saturday. Kanpur zone Inspector-General informed that 2 of the 21 associates were killed in the encounter on Friday, while the search for the remaining 19 associates is on. Sources report that police have narrowed several phone numbers, including some police officials who have been in contact with the gangster for the past 4-5 days. The police have reportedly surveyed over 500 such call records.

Earlier in the day, Choubeypur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty after his call records were found linked with Dubey. The gangster along with his supporters had gunned down eight policemen and injured seven others when the latter were raiding his residence in Bikaru village in Kanpur. Police have investigated Dubey's parents about his whereabouts and mowed down his house, where Dubey had ambushed the police officers.

What is the Kanpur encounter?

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a gangster facing 60 criminal cases, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised that sacrifice of the policemen won't be in vain. More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab Dubey. The CM also visited Regency Hospital where the policemen who were injured in the encounter, are undergoing treatment. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member.

Who is Vikas Dubey?

The 47-year-old gangster has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery - in Kanpur. While he has been charged with several murders and conspiracy to kill, he gained most notoriety when he shot down former BJP state minister Santosh Shukla inside a police station, in the presence of cops. He was not convicted as most witnesses turned hostile, as per reports. Dubey has been named as the prime accused in killing 8 police officers and has been on the run for 36 hours.

