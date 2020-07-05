Kanpur Encounter: Cops Identify 21 Criminals Linked To Case, 1 Nabbed Under Interrogation

The Uttar Pradesh police has so far identified 21 criminals linked to the Kanpur encounter of which two have been killed in a police encounter and one injured is being interrogated for more leads, Kanpur Range Inspector-General has told Republic TV.

"We have so far identified 21 criminals, of which two have been killed in a police encounter and one suffered injuries today. We will interrogate the criminal and identify more suspects. Cops from 40 police stations in Kanpur are out to nab all the criminals. We are keeping a close watch at all their hideouts and hope that soon we will get good results," said IG Mohit Aggarwal.

When asked about reports that suggest policemen inside the force might have tipped off notorious gangster Vikas Dubey before the force went in to arrest him, the IG said that a probe is on to determine who allegedly sent a warning to the criminals of police movement and all the cops in the Chaubeypur police station are under the scanner.

"If a policeman is found to be involved, we will slap murder charges for the death of the eight cops and ensure incarceration. The accused will also be suspended from the force."

READ | Kanpur Encounter Case: SP Link With Gangster Vikas Dubey Unveiled Through Election Poster

READ | UP Cops Make First Arrest In Kanpur Cop-killing; Gangster Vikas Dubey May Have Fled State

Other developments

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt to nab Vikas Dubey has been launched at the Indo-Nepal border. As per sources, however, Vikas Dubey's last location in the state has been tracked to Auraiyya though it is considered possible that he may have fled to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.

Earlier in the day, Kanpur Police arrested an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey — the first arrest in the case where eight policemen were gunned down and seven others were injured during a raid at the gangster's residence in Bikaru village in Kanpur. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh police has increased the bounty on history-sheeter Vikas Dubey from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

READ | Kanpur Encounter: UP CM To Set Deadline To Nab Gangster At Emergency Meet With UP Police

READ | Kanpur SHO suspended over negligence after call records found with killer Vikas Dubey