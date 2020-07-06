'Will Drag Vikas Dubey Back Even From Hell,' Says UP DyCM In Kanpur Case; 5 Cops Suspended

In a significant developing on the Kanpur encounter that martyred eight Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel, five policemen have been suspended by the administration and the state government has given an ultimatum to the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey who is responsible for the killing of eight policemen and injuring seven others.

This development comes hours after the sim card of all police personnel of Choubeypur police station was confiscated as reported by Republic Media Network earlier in the day.

Speaking on the development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Pratap Maurya said, "Even if he (Vikas Dubey) hides in the netherworld, Uttar Pradesh police will hunt him down there."

"Be it Vikas Dubey, or any of his gang member, nobody will be able to save them. He cannot stay hiding for a long time. He will be caught soon and be given the most severe punishment as per the law," Maurya added.

Republic has found out from sources who quoted Vikas Dubey's aide that the notorious gangster was already fed information about the police raid five hours in advance. Dubey had instructed his henchmen to kill all policemen who were part of the raid. He had instructed his aides to keep the weapons ready. As a result, his gang members were already waiting for the police to arrive, leading to the ambush. Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Dubey who was arrested on Sunday had claimed that Dubey had received an alert.

As reported by Republic earlier, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Vinay Tiwari was suspended on July 4 on the charges of negligence on duty as his call records were accessed by the surveillance team. Police surveillance had found that a few cops were in contact with Vikas Dubey and SO Tiwari is said to be one of them.

Also, a JCB machine was placed on the road to block the police vehicle which points out that the criminal and his men already knew of the police' action. When the policemen got down from the vehicle after the roadblock due to JCB machine, Vikas Dubey's henchmen who had already taken a position on the rooftop started firing on the policemen ultimately killing eight of them and injuring seven.

The district administration on Saturday demolished Dubey's Kanpur residence where the encounter occurred. The gangster is still on the run as police parties are out in search of him. The Uttar Pradesh Police is coordinating with the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for further investigation in the matter.

