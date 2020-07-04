Kanpur Encounter: Shoot Him If He Does Not Surrender, Says Gangster Vikas Dubey's Mother

As the news of the eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel martyred in an encounter while chasing a dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey sent shockwaves across the country, Sarla Devi, the mother of the gangster has given authority to take any action against her son if he does not surrender.

The teary-eyed mother said the authorities may shoot Vikas Dubey in an encounter as he has killed eight police personnel. "Everybody loves their son but the deeds matter. He has killed eight people," she said while asserting that she is okay with any action taken by the government.

The mother of the gangster said he has been associated with political leaders due to which he became a criminal. The mother said he was previously associated with BJP for five years, then with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party for 15 years and then with Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav.

While speaking with Republic TV, she alleged the political leaders have been making him do criminal activities, and added that she hasn't seen him for four months. She lives with her younger son who is a farmer by profession as theirs has been a family of farmers.

When asked about the nature of relations between her two sons, she said, her younger son is scared of Vikas since he had kidnapped and beaten him earlier in a car. She added that her younger son is also missing as he left home on Friday saying that he is visiting a temple but has not returned since. She believes her younger son has gone into hiding due fearing collateral damage in the tense situation.

Brutal encounter killing 8 policemen

An encounter took place between the police and criminals when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3. Eight Police personnel, including Dy SP Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when the Police team had gone to raid the area. As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead.

SSP Kanpur said, "They had gone to arrest him following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in the encounter. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member and asserted that perpetrators of the attack will be prosecuted under the law. Meanwhile, UP DGP, HC Awasthi, told reporters that there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the incident and informed that forensic teams have collected evidence to unravel the conspiracy.

The policemen who lost their lives are CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

