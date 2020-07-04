Kanpur Encounter: Notorious Gangster Vikas Dubey's House Demolished

In yet another development in Kanpur encounter that martyred eight Uttar Pradesh cops, the administration has demolished the house of the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey. It is the same house where the police personnel had gone on Friday to nab the dreaded criminal when his henchmen sprayed bullets from over the roof of the construction from both sides of the road.

As per the Republic TV report, a JCB machine was placed on the road to block the police vehicle which points out that the criminal and his men already knew of the police' action. When the policemen got down from the vehicle after the roadblock due to JCB machine, Vikas Dubey's henchmen who had already taken position on the rooftop started firing on the policemen ultimately killing eight of them and injuring seven. A senior police officer told media on Friday that two criminals allegedly involved in the killing have been neutralized.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Vinay Tiwari has been suspended on the charges of negligence on duty as his call records were accessed by the surveillance team. Police surveillance found that a few cops were in contact with Vikas Dubey and SO Tiwari is said to be among them.

Earlier in the day, Vikas Dubey's mother while speaking with Republic TV disowned him and said the authorities can shoot him if he doesn't surrender as he is responsible for the death of eight policemen.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, HC Awasthi, told reporters on the day of the encounter that there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the incident. He informed that forensic teams have collected evidence to unravel the conspiracy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to the policemen. He rushed to Kanpur on Friday to meet the family members of the slain policemen and announced financial assistance of Rs one crore each to the bereaved families. He assured none of the perpetrators will be let off as the notorious criminal and his men are on the run.

