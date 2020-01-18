Kanpur Horror: UP Police Nab Two Absconding Accused Who Killed Abuse Victim's Mother

In a massive development, Uttar Pradesh police, on Saturday, has nabbed two absconding accused in the Kanpur murder case in which the victim's mother was attacked. Sources report that the police had tracked down the absconding killers and have been arrested. Moreover, the police allegedly fired at the accused - Parvez and Mohammed Abed -injuring them in their legs while cornering them at 3:30 PM, last night.

Kanpur men accused of abusing minor, kill victim's mother with fists, sticks, stones

Kanpur victim's mother passes away

Earlier on Friday, Republic TV reported that an abuse victim's mother who was attacked by two of the five accused passed away after struggling for seven days in the hospital. The men reportedly forced the woman and her daughter to take back the statements in the abuse case against them. When the woman denied to do so, the accused brutally attacked her with sticks, stones on January 10, outside their Kanpur residence.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Kanpur Horror: "We will initiate probe"

Kanpur horror

In 2018, five men allegedly molested a 13-year old minor girl in Kanpur. While the police arrested them in 2018, all were reportedly given bail by a local court in 2019. Since then they have allegedly made several attempts to force the victim to take back their statements,but the victim have refused to do so.

Talking about the incident, the husband of the deceased said, “My wife and daughter had gone to the dentist. That is when the accused attempted to launch a brutal attack on them. There is an ongoing case lodged against these men under the POCSO Act. My son and I were at the shop when this attack took place.”

The minor victim’s brother added that the accused had been forcing the women to take back their statements with threats to their lives if they didn't. He said, “There were at least ten men who broke into our house and dragged my sister outside the apartment. These men brutally attacked them." He added that the assailants had threatened to kill the mother-daughter if they did not withdraw their complaint.

Police probe into crime

Responding to Republic’s exposé, UP DGP OP Singh stated that the police would examine the matter. He gave an assurance that the police would initiate a probe. UP DGP OP Singh said, “We will definitely look at it. Now that you have revealed it, we will initiate a probe into this matter.”

