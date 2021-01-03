Kanpur Journalist Found Dead In A Car; Police Suspects Strangulation, Investigating Case

On Saturday, the body of a journalist was found on the backseat of a car near a canal at Barra police station area of Kanpur, a senior police official said.

READ | Journalist Chargesheeted By Delhi Police's Special Cell For Allegedly Spying For China

The family of the deceased reported his disappearance on January 1. While addressing to media the police official informed that "strangulation is suspected".

"At Barra police station, we received information that an unidentified car is lying here. Officials from Barra Police station came here. A dead body was found on the backseat of a car. On further probe, the body was identified of Ashu Yadav. Barra Police station officials informed Rail Bazar Police station where the missing complaint of journalist Ashu Yadav was registered on January 1. Our forensic team visited here and as of now, strangulation is suspected," Deepak Kapoor, Kanpur South SSP said.

READ | IIT Kanpur Introduces 3 Master’s Programs In Cybersecurity

He also added that the CCTV footage is being extracted, three police teams have been deployed on this case. After the post-mortem, the cause of death will be known. The investigation is still going on.

READ | China Slaps Citizen Journalist With Four-year Jail Sentence For Wuhan Lockdown Reporting

READ | 320 Kg Ganja-laden Truck On Way To Gurgaon Seized, Driver Arrested: Police