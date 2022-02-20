Kanpur Mayor Booked For Clicking Selfie Inside Polling Booth

BJP leader and Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey has been booked for allegedly clicking a selfie and making a video while exercising her franchise at a polling booth during the third phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

They said legal action is also being initiated against another BJP leader, former city president of the party’s Yuva Morcha Nawab Singh, for clicking selfies inside a polling booth.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma said Mayor Pandey took her mobile phone inside the polling booth at Hudson School, and clicked a selfie while voting.

Sharma said the Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey has violated the rules of the Election Commission by revealing the name of the party she voted for.

The mayor has shared her video online that has gone viral on social media platforms.

At a separate polling booth, Nawab Singh also violated the EC rules by taking a mobile inside the booth and shooting a video ans clicking a selfie while casting his vote.

The Election Commission has banned the use of mobile phones inside polling stations.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)