Kanpur Men Accused Of Abusing Minor, Kill Victim's Mother With Fists, Sticks, Stones

A woman in Kanpur has passed away after struggling for seven days in a hospital after she was brutally attacked by two accused who were out on a bail for abusing her and her daughter in 2018. The men reportedly forced the woman and her daughter to take back the statements in the horrific abuse case against them. When the women denied to do so, the accused brutally attacked her with sticks, stones, and their fists.

Visuals of the attack

Republic TV has accessed the footage of the attack where the two accused men can be seen attacking a woman and her daughter in Kanpur outside their residence. The woman was later admitted to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries within seven days of her admission. The brutal attack took place on January 10 in Kanpur.

The 2018 case

Reportedly, in 2018, five accused tried to outrage the modesty of a minor girl and her mother. After the two women recorded their statements against the accused the police arrested them, and the accused were put behind bars.

In 2019, the accused were released on bail. Since then they have made several attempts to force the women to take back their statements. However, the victims refused to do it.

Victims’ family react

Talking about the horrific incident, the husband of the dead woman said, “My wife and daughter had gone to the dentist. That is when the accused attempted to launch a brutal attack on them. There is an ongoing case lodged against these men under the POCSO Act. My son and I were at the shop when this attack took place.”

The minor victim’s brother added that the accused had been forcing the women to take back their statement with threats to their lives if they didn't. He said, “There were at least ten men who broke into our house and dragged my sister outside the apartment. These men brutally attacked them."

The victim's brother added, "They have been threatening us for a very long time to take back the statement. They had also threatened us by saying that they will kill my sister and mother if they don’t take back the statement.”

