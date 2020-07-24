Kanpur Technician Kidnapped And Killed Within A Week, Rs 30 Lakh Ransom Goes Missing

In a shocking development, 27-year-old Sanjeet Yadav - a pathology lab technician who was kidnapped a month ago, has reportedly been killed a week later, police revealed on Friday. The police have arrested 5 people in connection to the case - including two friends of the technician on Thursday. The accused have confessed that they had killed Yadav on June 26-27 and dumped his body in the Pandu river - which is yet to be found.

Kanpur technician kidnapped, killed within a week

The family claimed that they had received a ransom demand of Rs 30 lakh from the kidnappers. They said that they handed over the money, in front of the police - which has been confirmed by the police as a ploy to lure the kidnappers. The family had filed a missing complaint after Yadav had been kidnapped on June 22 and was assured by the police that search operations were ongoing.

Sources claim that on June 22, Yadav left the pathology lab where he works along with his friends and was allegedly kidnapped buy them after they spiked his drink. Moreover, sources report that while Yadav was kept captive in a room a mere 2.5 km away from his home. Sources also reveal that while Yadav was killed on June 26, the ransom call was made only on June 29 to the family.

Police investigation into kidnapping; family threatens suicide

As per police officials, while handing over the ransom to the kidnappers, the bag full of cash containing an electronic chip was placed on railway tracks from a flyover in the police's presence. This snatched by the kidnappers before police could apprehend them. The cash is reportedly still missing, with the police claiming that there was no money in the bag. The family has contradicted this claiming that they had handed over the money on police's advice.

"No probe is being done, we are being deceived. What will we do if our child is dead?," says Sanjeet's father. His sister laments, "They keep telling that the case is on for the past one month. We blame the police and government as they have done nothing. We will commit suicide now that our brother itself is no more".

Opposition slam Yogi govt

Opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, had reacted sharply soon after the family came before the media and claimed that ransom was given to the kidnappers in the presence of the police. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had flayed the Yogi Adityanath government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked who was giving patronage to criminals who did not fear the police and fled with the ransom money. Police has deployed several teams to search for the body.

