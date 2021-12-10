Kanpur: UP Police Officer Seen Trashing Man In Presence Of Minor Daughter; Probe Ordered

In a shocking incident emerging from Kanpur, a police officer was seen thrashing a man who was carrying his minor daughter. In the video which went viral on Thursday, the police officer is seen beating the man repeatedly with a stick till it splinters, ignoring the wails of the child and the father's cry 'The child will get hurt'. Later, as the police attempt to detain the man, another officer is seen pulling the child away as the father clings to her.

UP police officers trashes man in front of toddler

Slamming the police's insensitivity, Congress-turned-TMC leader Lalitesh Pati Tripathi equated the UP police's action to those of General Dyer. Tripathi expressed shock as to how the police were emboldened to snatch a child from her father. Other people also have condemned the police's violent action. The police have condemned the incident and have initiated action against the policeman.

जनरल डायर तो चले गए, पर अपना राजपाठ @myogiadityanath जी की पुलिस के लिए छोड़ गए!



क्या इतना संवेदनाशून्य भी बना जा सकता है कि एक मासूम की चिंता किए बिना लाठी भांजी जाए और बाप की कोख से उसकी छीनाझपटी की जाए? क्या इन अधिकारियों को परिवार का मर्म नहीं पता?



घटना कानपुर देहात की। pic.twitter.com/RtAEIxWZ6W — Lalitesh Pati Tripathi (@LaliteshPati) December 9, 2021

UP police issued a statement saying, "A video of police lathi charging a man holding a child has come to light. Such conduct on police personnel is not acceptable". The police briefed that some protestors had allegedly locked the OPD of a district hospital in Kanpur Dehat, disrupting emergency services. The police had gone on-site to restore order on request of the Chief medical superintendent and used mild force to contain the situation adding 'this is no justification for insensitivity by the Policeman'.

Muslim rickshaw driver thrashed

Previously in August, a 45-year-old Muslim e-rickshaw driver, Asrar Ahmad was allegedly thrashed by a mob and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Kanpur. In a video that has now gone viral, Ahmad is seen being paraded on the streets while being repeatedly hit by three men as his minor daughter clings to him, pleading with the perpetrators to let him go. The men accused Ahmad of forcible conversion and were stopped after Kanpur police intervened. The Kanpur police have booked 8 to 10 unidentified men for allegedly physically assaulting Ahmad and have arrested three for rioting, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt under statutory provisions. However, they have been released on a bail bond.