'Criminals Obstructed Police Vehicles With JCBs, Took Height Advantage': UP DGP

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday. Director-General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi speaking to ANI said that the criminals obstructed police vehicles when they reached the spot and when the forces got down from, the criminals opened fired.

'Criminals had a height advantage'

"Case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, Police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When Force got down, the criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men were martyred," he said while giving details of the incident.

"Around 7 of our men have been injured. Operation is still underway as criminals managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness. IG, ADG, ADG (Law & Order) have been sent there to supervise the operation. A forensic team from Kanpur was at the spot, an expert team from Lucknow is also being sent," he added.

"Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed at the spot. IG/STF is reaching the spot. Kanpur STF is already at work. A large scale operation is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place," the DGP said. The districts of Kanpur district have been sealed and over 500 mobiles are on surveillance.

Kanpur: ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar visits spot of encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals pic.twitter.com/7mdJwK6bfG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

The encounter took place when the police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

READ | 8 policemen killed in encounter in Kanpur; UP CM Adityanath seeks report of incident

Eight Policemen who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur are — CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

READ | To keep students engaged, HRD Minister releases 8 weeks' alternative academic calendar

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to the slain policemen and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family members. According to a spokesperson, he directed the police chief to take stringent action against the culprits and collect the detailed report from the spot immediately.

READ | ICMR fast-tracks Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' Covid vaccine; envisages launch by August 15

READ | Saroj Khan passes away: MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh pays tribute to veteran choreographer

(With agency inputs)