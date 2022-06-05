Kanpur Violence Causes Stir, Bareilly Admin Imposes Curfew Ahead Of June 10 Protests

A day after the Kanpur violence incident in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Bareilly administration has imposed a curfew under Section 144 as a precautionary measure ahead of a huge protest to be held on June 10 as announced by Muslim cleric Tauqir Raza. This came after groups of people got into a major scuffle triggering stone-pelting and violence on Saturday.

As informed by the administration, not more than five persons would be allowed to assemble in public places during which any kind of gathering or protests will remain completely prohibited. While a heavy police force has been deployed in the area, the curfew will continue to remain in place till July 3, 2022, to avert any kind of untoward situation like the one that broke out in Kanpur on Friday.

In the meantime, the police are also investigating the matter while district magistrates have been instructed to monitor the situation in the violent-hit area.

24 arrested so far in the Kanpur violence incident

A violent scuffle broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur on Friday. This happened after an angry group of people asked shopkeepers to shut down their shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.

The rift escalated into a clash following which bombs were hurled and stones were pelted which injured two people and a police officer as well. Following this, within a few hours, the situation was brought under control, and security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads.

Speaking on the same, the state police on Saturday informed that the main accused in the violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi has been arrested along with three other masterminds. Kanpur Commissioner of Police, Vijay Singh Meena spoke to ANI and said that four men who were involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked, and arrested.

“We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized. All of them are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association. We’ll further ask the court to send them on a 14-days remand. Some people tried to ignite communal tension in Kanpur yesterday. Police took the action and the situation was brought under control. 18 were arrested yesterday while another six were arrested today. Three FIRs were filed. Total 36 people identified so far", he added.

While the arrest numbers have gone to 24 so far, the recently-arrested four people have been identified as Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil & Mohammad Suffian.

Image: PTI