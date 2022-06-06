Kanpur Violence Conspirator's Wife Likely To Be Interrogated; FB, Twitter Handles Booked

Following the arrest of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence incident that broke out last Friday, the police are now likely to interrogate Hayat's wife Zara Hayat. According to information accessed, Hashmi's wife is the admin of several WhatsApp groups while being active in many other groups. As shocking details surface in connection to the clashes, the police are now likely to interrogate Zara.

Earlier, the six mobile phones owned by Hashmi were seized by the Kanpur police. After scrutinizing his phone, the Kanpur police are now looking to spread the probe to his wife, Zara. Meanwhile, the police have also registered an FIR against 15 Facebook and Twitter handles for disturbing the communal atmosphere through social media posts. The police are now looking for the administrators of the 15 accounts booked for disturbing the communal atmosphere through provocative posts.

Violence mastermind's WhatsApp chats under scanner

It is pertinent to note that the police found a total of 141 WhatsApp groups on Hashmi's mobile phones, out of which most of the conversations are regarding the Kanpur clashes. Furthermore, several other names also came up through the chats who were also active in those groups. As per the information accessed by Republic, conversations on calling a 'bandh' and triggering clashes were also found in the WhatsApp groups which further included updates of every moment that broke out on the day of the violence.

In addition to that, circulated videos were also shared in the groups while Hashmi continued calling out for a bandh and asked others to join in. Notably, most of the incriminating chats were found in a group named 'MMA Jauhar Fans Association Kanpur Team'. Hashmi is the president of this local Islamic organisation. Now, the police have also booked 15 handles on Facebook and Twitter for sharing posts that disturbed the communal atmosphere.

UP Police arrests 38 in links to Kanpur violence

In the latest update on the Kanpur clashes, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested nine more people, making a total of 38 arrests in the case. Notably, on Sunday, Kanpur police constituted an SIT to monitor CCTV footage as well as to investigate the case of a petrol pump giving petrol in an open bottle.

Speaking to Republic TV over the arrests in Kanpur clashes, Joint Commissioner of Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari said, "In last 24 hours, 9 more people have been arrested. We are identifying people and arresting them. We are investigating from several angles and when disclose further information soon."

He said that people are being identified from the video footage of CCTVs and based on that, the arrests are made. The police officer further added that if the probing agencies are unable to identify some miscreants, they will seek help from the public to identify those seen on CCTVs.

Image: PTI/ TWITTER