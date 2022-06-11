Kanpur Violence: Expelled SP Leader Nizam Qureshi Arrested By UP Police's SIT

In a major update pertaining to the June 3 Kanpur violence, expelled Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Nizam Qureshi on Saturday was arrested by the Becongunj police in connection with the Kanpur violence case, marking a big success for the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Qureshi has been arrested on charges of inciting a riot through social media on June 3.

Earlier, when he was named in the FIR by the police in the case, the SP had issued a clarification letter, stating that Qureshi was expelled from the party 15 days prior to the violence.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the key conspirator Zafar Hayat Hashmi's police custody was extended by 2 days. During the hearing, the Police alleged Hashmi's links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). However, the same was denied by Hashmi.

Kanpur violence

On June 3, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes after the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the violence that broke out in the Becongunj area, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. Four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. Posters of rioters have been put up by the Uttar Pradesh Police across the city. The Kanpur police registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which at least 50 persons have been arrested. The other people who have been apprehended include Javed Ahmed, state president of a local NGO, and Mohammad Rahil, a member.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case is looking for the funding sources used in the clashes. Moreover, police are also investigating a wider conspiracy in the case as they continue to hunt for Zara Hayat, the wife of the main conspirator. She came under the radar of the police after they found on June 6 that she was the admin of many WhatsApp groups, which raised suspicion of her role in the riots.