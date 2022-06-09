Kanpur Violence: Key CCTV Footage Suggests Stone-pelting And Clashes Were 'pre-planned'

In a key development, Republic TV has now accessed exclusive CCTV footage of the violence that erupted in Kanpur on June 3. The never-seen-before CCTV footage of the Kanpur clashes shows how the stone-pelting happened on the streets during the clashes. According to the visuals, the clashes were pre-planned as the rioters came prepared for action.

The exclusive CCTV footage of the June 3 violence from the streets of Kanpur, accessed by Republic TV, shows rioters pelting stones. The video suggests it was a pre-planned action as the rioters are seen preparing for the attack. The rioters, who use clothing pieces to cover their faces are also seen wreaking havoc by attacking vehicles parked on the streets.

The group is seen starting the attack and continually pelting stones at other groups in the area. Earlier, the police had used the CCTV footage collected from the area for identifying the rioters and had made several arrests based on the footage. Now, fresh tapes reveal further insights into how the violence erupted and shows how the rioters pelted stones as a part of their purported pre-planned action.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the clashes recorded statements of sanitation workers of the municipal corporation on Thursday. The SIT spoke to cleaners who removed stones, glass, broken CCTV, and other items. The probing official enquired in detail about the remains of the clashes as a part of the investigation. The forensic team also arrived at the scene and took photographs of the dumped garbage after the violence.

Kanpur violence

On June 3, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes after the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the violence that broke out in the Kanpur's Becongunj area, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.

On Sunday, four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court. While posters of rioters have been put up by the Uttar Pradesh Police across the city, police have also registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which at least 50 persons have been arrested.

The SIT constituted in the case is looking for the funding sources used in the clashes. Moreover, police are also investigating a wider conspiracy in the case as they continue to hunt for - Zara Hayat, the wife of the main conspirator. She came under the radar of the police after they found on June 6 that she was the admin of many WhatsApp groups, which raised suspicion of her role in the riots. A total of 54 accused have been arrested as of Wednesday in connection with the violence.

