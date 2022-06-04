Kanpur Violence Probe: Main Accused Arrested, Six Teams Formed To Collect Evidence

In a massive development regarding the Kanpur clashes, the main accused, local Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi, has been arrested by the Lucknow Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday. He has been accused of inciting people to stone-pelting and riots in the area, in which several people and including police personnel were injured. Hashmi has been taken into custody and taken in for questioning. He is among the 40 accused named in the FIR in the case.

Hayat Zafar who has now been arrested is the president of Maulana Muhammad Jauhar Ali Fans Association and announced the closure of the parade market on June 3. He published posters that were put up all over the area. He called for a shutdown after BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks. The statement of the BJP leader caused huge outrage among the Muslim community. Due to this outrage, the Jauhar Fans Association had announced a market bandh on June 3.

After Friday prayers, a crowd gathered and the situation went out of control. The furious mob pelted stones at the police and other community members. Apart from this, shots were fired and petrol bombs were hurled. During this, many people were injured and vehicles were damaged. However, when Hayat came to know that the President and the Prime Minister's visit on June 3, he tried to cancel the program, but this message did not reach the people.

Kanpur police form team for evidence collection & identification

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Kanpur Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said that 3 FIRs have been registered in the case and six special teams have been formed to collect evidence and identification.

"Till now 3 FIRs have been registered in Kanpur violence, we have formed 6 teams for the collection of evidence and different teams for arresting the accused. Till now 18 people have been arrested and for remaining efforts are underway. We have collected photos and videos from all the sources and currently analysing them. The identification of 36 people involved in the FIR has been done, and the remaining 500 unknown people were involved. The investigation is underway and soon the arrest will also happen", said Kanpur Joint CP.

Kanpur violence

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed clashes on Friday in the wake of controversy that erupted following the derogatory religious remarks allegedly made by BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.

As per reports, more than 10 police personnel from the Kanpur's Collector Ganj area were severely injured during stone-pelting. Now, Kanpur Police Commissioner has announced that the properties related to the rioters will be seized or demolished.

Those who allegedly forced traders to shut shops also clashed with police personnel who then used batons to disperse the mob. In the meantime, 18 people have been arrested so far in connection to the case, while heavy police forces have been deployed in the affected areas and additional reinforcement has been also sought by the police.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did a late-night review on law and order. He also sought detailed information on the clashes in Kanpur from CP Vijay Singh Meena. CM Yogi noted that violence and arson will not be tolerated in the state. He also asked the Kanpur police to increase their patrolling. He further said that strict actions will be taken against the misuse of social media under these conditions.

