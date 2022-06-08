Kanpur Violence: NCPCR Seeks Action Under JJ Act Over Alleged Involvement Of Minors

Speaking to Republic, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said that the Commission was informed that minors were allegedly used in the Kanpur violence. He said that using children in violence is a serious issue and offence under Juvenile Justice Act.

"We have written to the Kanpur Police authorities to file a complaint against the accused under section 83 of the Juvenile Justice Act. It has become a common factor to use children in such clashes to pelt stones or hurl petrol bombs," Kanoongo said.

He added, "It seems like they're copying countries like Syria where children are used to commit such heinous crimes. There are strict laws against using children and they should be implemented."

NCPCR asks UP Police to probe if anti-social elements involved children in Kanpur violence

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Uttar Pradesh Police to investigate if minors were involved by anti-social elements in the recent communal violence in Kanpur.

In a letter to the Kanpur police commissioner, the apex child rights body said that it has come across a media report which stated that a minor boy surrendered at Colonelganj police station as the poses of suspects involved in violence by police included his picture.

"The Commission thereby requests your good offices to initiate an inquiry and further supplement the relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act and IPS (IPC) in the FIR, at once, against the accused person in the said matter as prima facie it is observed that the charges are cognisable in nature," it said.

The Commission requested police to produce the minor before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). It also asked police to submit an action taken report along with the minor boy's statement before CWC.

The violence and riots broke out in Pared, Yateemkhana and Nai Sadak area of Kanpur on June 3 when some people tried to impose a 'bandh' over the alleged religiously insulting remarks made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, according to police. At least 40 people, including 20 cops, were injured in the stone-pelting. So far, 54 arrests have been made.