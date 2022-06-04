Kanpur Violence: New CCTV Footage Shows Rioters Pelting Stones & Hurling Bombs; Case Filed

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent altercations on Friday over the controversy arising from the derogatory religious remarks allegedly made by BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. In the clash that transpired in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.

A day after the violent clashes, the CCTV footage pertaining to the incident has come to the fore. The footage accessed by Republic TV depicts how the ruckus unfolded in the region. Rioters not only pelted stones but also hurled bombs and ransacked shops. They also broke all CCTV cameras installed outside some establishments.

After the horrifying act was captured on camera, a case has been registered against 40 named and 1000 unknown persons including Hayat Zafar Hashmi, Ehtsham Kabadi, Zeeshan, Aaqib, Nizam, Azizur, Aamir Javed, and Imran Kale of MM Johar Fans Association. Several other cases have also been registered under sections including an attempt to murder, Seven CLA and more.

Shots fired in Kanpur amid bid to enforce bandh

Meanwhile, sources claim that shots were also fired in the air by the attackers amidst the clashes. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, a bandh was announced in protest against Nupur Sharma's contentious remarks. The protestors, who came out to implement the bandh, tried to shut local shops, demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest.

Sharing details about the Kanpur violence, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law & Order) said, "Some people tried to shut down shops. The other group opposed it. The clash broke out between them. Police reached there immediately & tried to control the situation. Senior officers reached there right after & controlled the situation using force."

Kanpur violence: CM Yogi Adityanath orders immediate probe

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did a late-night VC on law and order. He reviewed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. He also sought detailed information on the clashes in Kanpur from CP Vijay Singh Meena. CM Yogi Adityanath noted that violence and arson will not be tolerated in the state. He also asked the Kanpur police to increase their patrolling. He further said that strict actions will be taken against the misuse of social media under these conditions.

As things stand, 18 people have been detained by the police in this matter while currently, the situation in Kanpur is under control. The police also informed that the properties of those responsible for the violence will be either demolished or seized.

"Government has taken it very seriously. Additional Police forces were sent. Hooligans being identified and 18 arrested so far. We've video footage, we'll take action. Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators & their property will be either seized or demolished," UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.