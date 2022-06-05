Kanpur Violence: PFI Funding Documents Recovered From Key Conspirator Hayat Zafar's Phone

In a breaking development in the Kanpur clash probe, the police have recovered important documents from the mobile phone and residence of the key accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi.

Big revelation in Kanpur Clash probe

The documents pertain to the entities receiving funding from the Popular Front of India (PFI), also funding documents related to SDPI, CFI AIIC, and RIF have been recovered. However, the police have refrained from giving further information as the investigation is underway.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Kanpur Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the police are deployed at the incident spot for the last two days as the investigation is underway. He also added that 3 FIRs have been registered against the key accused Hayat Hashmi.

"We are making efforts that no other incident like this takes place also evidence collection is going on. Forces that are deployed here have been working here since yesterday and they have ensured that if anyone tries to create any sort of nuisance then stern action will be taken against them under the law," he said. Kanpur Joint CP further said, "For now, forces will not allow any other incident of this sort. We have registered 3 FIRs against accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi and on the basis of that have arrested him. We have opened each and every front for investigation. We can't say what will come forward in the probe, whatever update will come we will inform".

According to reports, the mastermind of the Kanpur riots, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, is the former Secretary of Youth Congress. He is quite active on social media and has also shared photos with youth Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. Hashmi is said to have used his Facebook account to provoke nuisance several times in the past.

Kanpur violence

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed clashes on Friday in the wake of controversy that erupted following the derogatory religious remarks allegedly made by BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.

As per reports, more than 10 police personnel from the Kanpur's Collector Ganj area were severely injured during stone-pelting. Now, Kanpur Police Commissioner has announced that the properties related to the rioters will be seized or demolished.

Those who allegedly forced traders to shut shops also clashed with police personnel who then used batons to disperse the mob. In the meantime, 18 people have been arrested so far in connection to the case, while heavy police forces have been deployed in the affected areas and additional reinforcement has been also sought by the police.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did a late-night review on law and order. He also sought detailed information on the clashes in Kanpur from CP Vijay Singh Meena. CM Yogi noted that violence and arson will not be tolerated in the state. He also asked the Kanpur police to increase their patrolling. He further said that strict actions will be taken against the misuse of social media under these conditions.

(Image: PTI/@Hayat_Hashmi/Twitter)