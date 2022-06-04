Kanpur Violence: Properties Of Rioters To Be Seized; CM Yogi Orders Immediate Probe

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed clashes on Friday in the wake of controversy that erupted following the derogatory religious remarks allegedly made by BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. As per reports, more than ten police personnel from the Kanpur's Collector Ganj area were severely injured during stone-pelting. Now, Kanpur Police Commissioner has announced that the properties related to the rioters will be seized or demolished.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena on Saturday spoke to the media regarding the clashes and said, "Three FIRs have been registered in the case. With the help of video footage and pictures, 36 accused have been identified. Rioters involved in the violence will be booked under the Gangster Act and the NSA. Properties of the rioters will be seized or demolished," ANI reported. He further added, "The situation is under control in Kanpur now. Police officials were deployed everywhere in the area. More than 25 people were identified through video footage last night and more than 18 people have been arrested so far. Hundreds of mobile numbers have been put on surveillance. Many cases are being registered by the police. The rest of the accused will be arrested later in the night.”

Shots fired in Kanpur amid bid to enforce bandh

Meanwhile, sources claim that shots were also fired in the air by the miscreants amidst the clashes. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, a bandh was announced in protest against Nupur Sharma's contentious remarks. The protestors, who came out to implement the bandh, tried to shut local shops, demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest.

Sharing details about the Kanpur violence, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law & Order) said, "Some people tried to shut down shops. The other group opposed it. The clash broke out between them. Police reached there immediately & tried to control the situation. Senior officers reached there right after & controlled the situation using force."

CM Yogi Adityanath orders immediate probe in Kanpur violence

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did a late-night VC on law and order. He reviewed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. He also sought detailed information on the clashes in Kanpur from CP Vijay Singh Meena. CM Yogi Adityanath noted that violence and arson will not be tolerated in the state. He also asked the Kanpur police to increase their patrolling. He further said that strict actions will be taken against the misuse of social media under these conditions.

As things stand, 18 people have been detained by the police in this matter while currently, the situation in Kanpur is under control. The police also informed that the properties of those responsible for the violence will be either demolished or seized.

"Government has taken it very seriously. Additional Police forces were sent. Hooligans being identified and 18 arrested so far. We've video footage, we'll take action. Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators & their property will be either seized or demolished," UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.