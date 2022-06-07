In a key development in the case pertaining to the Kanpur violence that occurred on June 3, the police have now revealed that the rioters came from various districts and localities. The police on Monday released a poster containing 40 suspects in the clashes. Following this, the police received information that the rioters arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur from various locations.

The police received the information over the phone that the people involved in the violent clashes were from various locations. Based on the information, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case is looking at the ‘big conspiracy’ that has come to the fore. The SIT is also looking for those who funded the riots that took place on Friday. Meanwhile, the police arrested Siraj Hussain, a resident of Shuklaganj in Unnao for being involved in stone-pelting during the clashes, taking the total arrests to 50.

Meanwhile, the police are also probing the role of Zara Hayat, the wife of the mastermind of the Kanpur violence case. According to the inside details accessed by Republic, the police have found much important evidence against the main accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi’s wife. Earlier on Monday, the police had noted that Zara was the admin of several WhatsApp groups, raising doubts over her role in the violent clashes.

#BREAKING | Republic accesses inside details of Kanpur violence probe; role of Zara Hayat, wife of mastermind Hashmi suspected, important evidence found: Sources



Tune in here - https://t.co/1Bqmkmt1hw pic.twitter.com/olecLEs47q — Republic (@republic) June 7, 2022

Kanpur clashes

The police on Saturday, June 4, registered three first information reports (FIRs) against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which 50 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Among the arrested is the key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, National President of local NGO Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA). Also, taken into custody are Javed Ahmed, state president of the NGO; and Mohammad Rahil, a member. Another person named Mohammad Sufiyan was taken into custody as well.

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a row that erupted following remarks made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma over which she's been suspended from the party. The scuffle broke out between two groups over a market shutdown that was called by local Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi - who is named as the main conspirator of the violence. The rift escalated after which bombs were hurled and stones were pelted, injuring three people including a police officer. The police on Monday released a poster that snips from the CCTV footage of as many as 40 suspects that took part in the Kanpur clashes.

Image: PTI