Kanpur Violence: Sunni Ulema Council Gen Secy Claims Youths Implicated Through Conspiracy

After the clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur that broke out on Friday resulting in communal tension in the city, the General Secretary of the Sunni Ulema council Haji Salees spoke to Republic and said that some youths emotionally reacted against the insult of "Nabi" (Prophet), adding further that these youth were implicated in the riots through a conspiracy.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, General Secretary of the Kanpur's Sunni Ulema council, Haji Salees who was on the streets of the Kanpur, appealing for peace and harmony in the city, said, "It was unfortunate what happened in our city of Kanpur. We want to urge the administration that our youths who got arrested under false allegations should be released after an investigation. People who threw bombs from the terrace, their footage is there on CCT, they should be also arrested. We trust Commissioner Sahab."

'Youths got emotional'

On the arrest of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader who was identified as the main conspirator of the Kanpur violence, Salees said, "What we say on him? Police have arrested him. Hashmi and our other youths got emotional and reacted against the insult to the Nabi. Some people are even ready to give their lives for the greatness of the Nabi. Some youths could not stand the insult and reacted emotionally. These youths were implicated in the riots through a conspiracy. We condemn the riot. It is a matter of investigation."

When asked whether there is a PFI link in the Kanpur violence, Haji Salees said, "If it is proved then there will be an action. Our youths don't want that peace to be destroyed in the city. We don't want to destroy peace and everyone agrees with that. Those who pelted stones, send them behind the bars."

Hayat Zafar Hashmi arrested

Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader who was identified as the main conspirator behind the clashes in Uttar Pradesh Kanpur, has been arrested by the police. He is among the 40 accused named in the FIR in the stone-pelting case. The Kanpur police claimed that Hashmi incited the people, which led to stone-pelting between two groups in which more than 30 people and police personnel were injured. He was detained on Saturday for interrogation.

Hashmi, who is the president of a local Islamic organization called Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Fans Association, had called for a shutdown of the market in protest against Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Islam. The forceful shutdown triggered an ugly spate of violence and stone-pelting, on a day when both the Prime Minister and the President were in the state.

Notably, a violent scuffle broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur on Friday. This happened after an angry group of people asked shopkeepers to shut down their shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.

The rift escalated into a clash following which bombs were hurled and stones were pelted which injured two people and a police officer as well. Following this, within a few hours, the situation was brought under control, and security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads.