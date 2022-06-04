Kanpur Violence: UP ADG Alleges Conspiracy, Assures Perpetrators Will Be Nabbed Soon

In the wake of the clashes in Kanpur that broke out on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director-General (ADG) Law and Order, Prashant Kumar spoke to Republic TV and shared details of the entire episode that triggered violent clashes and stone-pelting. Notably, clashes were reported in Kanpur in the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the derogatory religious remarks allegedly made by BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma.

Speaking about the same, the UP ADG informed about receiving input about a possible violence outbreak in the area, however, he was assured that nothing will escalate in the matter.

"Things got serious after the namaz when people started disturbing the law and order and peace in the area and further got into a rift with religious leaders present over there who came to calm down the mob", Kumar said.

Furthermore, alleging a pre-planned conspiracy behind the clashes, he stated that it not only proves the role of certain miscreants but also some conspirators who intentionally instigated the violence. "The police are investigating the angle and the conspirators will be identified and arrested soon. The situation is under control as a heavy police force has been deployed on the spot along with the magistrates", he added.

Uttar Pradesh ADG asserts visuals pertaining to the incidents are being examined

"We will provide information as soon as an angle is confirmed, however, we continue to appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony. We are completed prepared for any further escalations and no such things will be allowed in the future", Kumar said.

Speaking on the circulated videos showing students and minors participating in the clashes, he further informed that the videos are being scrutinized for understanding the ones behind instigating the children.

Image: PTI