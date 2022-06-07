Hours after Popular Front of India (PFI) called Uttar Pradesh Police's action in the Kanpur violence probe 'biased,' Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police, Prashant Kumar stated that all the actions are based on merits.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, Prashant Kumar said, "There was no one-sided action. The world has seen how stones were being pelted. Even the police were not spared. All actions are based on merits. It is being ensured that innocent are not punished."

In a statement earlier, PFI had alleged that police manhandled Muslim leaders and mostly Muslim youths were being arrested. The controversial outfit also claimed that many of those booked had nothing to do with the violence that transpired in the area.

Kanpur violence: 50 accused arrested; police to issue more posters of suspects

A total of 50 suspects have been arrested in connection with the Kanpur violence that broke out last week. On Monday, police had also released a poster with snaps from the CCTV footage of 40 suspects who were part of the violence and riots on June 3.

Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police, told Republic TV that more images of suspects will be released in connection with the violence.

"So far, 50 people have been arrested and more are being identified with the help of the eye witnesses through the posters. We are trying to issue a few more photographs as we only want to ensure that no innocent is being targeted and people feel safe in town", he said.

The joint commissioner also assured that people are being taken on basis of suspicion and are set free if found innocent. We will only take action against only those who are responsible for the violence", he added.

Meanwhile, the law and order situation in the area has been brought under control. On recent claims made by the locals that most of the people during the Kanpur riots were hurling stones from certain 'illegal' buildings, District Magistrate Neha Sharma said that the Kanpur Development Authority has worked in the area to cleck legality of the building.