Kanpur Violence: UP Police To Constitute SIT To Probe Financial Links And Other Networks

In a major development pertaining to the Kanpur violence that broke out on Friday, Kanpur police has decided to constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate financial links.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena on Sunday said that an SIT will be constituted to investigate the network pertaining to financial connections between rioters.

"We are investigating all the social media posts and only after that, we will reach some conclusions and unearth links. Also, we will take them (rioters) into remand so that we can check the financial connections linked to their accounts. We are constituting an SIT team and this team will investigate the complete network and destroy it," Commissioner Meena said.

BJP demands probe into PFI role in Kanpur violence

In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now demanding a probe into PFI's role in the violence. BJP's national spokesperson Nalin Kohli said that whenever communal tension erupts, the PFI name also emerges.

Speaking to ANI over the Kanpur violence, Nalin Kohli said, "Whenever there is a communal tension, their (PFI) link erupts and this is a serious issue. Demand is being raised in the country to take strict action against PFI. Their name comes in such incidents. There is no smoke without fire. This is a matter of concern and everyone needs to think about this."

Notably, on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh police alleged that the clashes that broke out in Kanpur in which police personnel were injured, were a pre-planned conspiracy and said they would investigate PFI links into the case.

'Pre-planned conspiracy': UP police

UP Police on Saturday alleged that the Kanpur violence was preplanned and warned that if anyone tries to create chaos, they would not be spared. Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena said that 24 arrests have been made in the case.

"Some people tried to jeopardise the communal situation in Kanpur yesterday. Police took action and the situation was brought under control. Eighteen were arrested yesterday while 6 were arrested today. Three FIRs were filed. Thiry-six identified so far," Meena said.

He said that four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked and arrested.

"We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and NSA and their properties will be seized," the CP said. "No one will be spared. We are also looking into their criminal background. This conspiracy was hatched, it cannot be denied," he added.

Notably, a violent scuffle broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur on Friday. This happened after an angry group of people asked shopkeepers to shut down their shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.

The rift escalated into a clash following which bombs were hurled and stones were pelted which injured two people and a police officer as well. Following this, within a few hours, the situation was brought under control, and security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads.