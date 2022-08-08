Kapil Sibal Evades Republic TV's Questions On 'no Hope From Judiciary' Statement

After Kapil Sibal's 'no hope from Judiciary' statement, the former Union Minister for Law & Justice was confronted by Republic TV on Monday. Seated in a car, when the Member of Parliament was asked questions by the Channel over his contentious statement towards the institution. The independent Parliamentarian can be seen looking on the other side, even as the microphones faced him.

Speaking at the People's Tribunal on August 6, the former Congress leader said that he has no hope left in the institution. At the event on "Judicial Rollback of Civil Liberties" by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the National Alliance of People's movements (NAPM), the 74-year-old weighed in on the top court's recent judgement to uphold the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) power to arrest individuals under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"They say you won't get bail until you can prove your innocence. And this law, the Supreme Court has said is correct. If the Supreme Court says this law is correct, then how much faith can you have in the institution?" he said.

AIBA retaliates

After Sibal's statement, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) issued a statement. In a video, chairman of AIBA Adish Aggarwala said that the statement was 'contemptuous', adding that the courts decide cases by applying the law on the basis of facts presented before the Court.

Also, contempt of court against Sibal has been requested for. A letter has been addressed to the Attorney General of India by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal, alleging that former Law & Justice Minister's remarks have been made with 'intent to disgrace and scandalise the sitting judges of the highest Hon’ble Court, the Supreme Court' of India.

Meanwhile, incumbent Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the statement made by Kapil Sibal and Congress leaders are 'in line with their existing mindset'. "For the Congress party and their like-minded people, courts or any constitutional authority must favour them according to their interests," Rijiju said.