Kapil Sibal's Strong Words On Judiciary Are Uncalled For: Former ASG Atmaram Nadkarni

Responding to senior advocate & Rajua Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s comment of having lost all hope in the institution of the Supreme Court, Former Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni said that, Sibal’s views are ‘out of context’ and ‘Uncalled for’.

It’s important to mention, that a practising SC Lawyer, Kapil Sibal addressing a public event on August 8, said that he had 'no hope left in the institution of the Supreme Court' citing some of the recent judgements of the country’s Apex court, including the recent verdict on the rights granted to the Enforcement Directorate in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

‘Comments uncalled for’: Former ASG Atmaram Nadkarni

Former ASG Nadkarni added that the people of the country hold the courts in high regard and have trust in the judgment of the Supreme Court. In that context, the comments from Kapil Sibal are like ‘Painting the whole institution with the same brush’.

“At the outset, everybody has the right to criticise the judgment of the SC or any other court but then when certain words like ‘Lost complete faith in SC’, ‘I have to hang my head in shame because of the SC judgment', these are really strong words. Those are uncalled for,” said Former Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni adding that people have tremendous faith in the judiciary and especially the constitutional courts - High Courts and Supreme Court. People have faith in the SC and precisely why the case pendency in the courts is mounting by the day.

‘Don’t paint the whole institution with the same brush’: Atmaram Nadkarni

Senior Advocate Atmaram Nadkarni said that certain judgments by the court may be erroneous, while some cases may have been dismissed, “As an individual, you have the right to criticise the judgment but you cannot paint the whole institution with the same brush saying that I have lost hope in the Supreme Court,” said former ASG Nadkarni, highlighting that Kapil Sibal is a Senior Advocate and a respected lawyer and has been the Additional Solicitor General and the former Law minister of the country.

“Someone of his stature says, it is something which is a matter of great concern. But at the same time, what he has said is not about one judgment as such but then he speaks about the institution as such. I feel it is completely out of context and uncalled for.”

Kapil Sibal runs down the Supreme Court

In a shocking statement, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at the judiciary remarking that he had 'no hope left in the institution of the Supreme Court'. He was speaking at the People's Tribunal, organized on August 6 in New Delhi on "Judicial Rollback of Civil Liberties" by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the National Alliance of People's movements (NAPM).

