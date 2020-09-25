MASSIVE: Karan Johar's Aide Kshitij Picked Up By NCB; Weed Found, 'bought Drugs Regularly'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday picked up filmmaker Karan Johar's right-hand Kshitij Ravi Prasad from his Versova residence after the agency conducted raids there. In a massive revelation, the NCB has confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer & Director bought huge amounts of drugs regularly, sources told Republic.

Drugs found at Karan Johar aide Kshitij's house during NCB raids

Marijuana and small amounts of weed have also been seized from Kshitij’s place during searches. He was seen being escorted by NCB officials from his residence and is currently on the way to NCB's Ballad Pier Office.

The NCB officials have also revealed that so far Kshitij Ravi Prasad has not been detained or arrested. Since Kshitij Prasad was summoned for today, he accompanied the NCB to their office after the raids. However, they also confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer will be taken into custody after his interrogation.

Kshitij had only hours earlier landed in Mumbai from Delhi where he was on Thursday when summons were issued to him. His house was raided by the agency officials on Thursday as well.

Drug peddler Ankush Arneja had revealed his name following which he was summoned by the NCB. Ankush had confessed to the agency, many times, that Kshitij procured drugs from him.

NCB raids underway, case filed against Sanam & Abigail

Earlier in the day, the NCB officials began conducting raids at three different locations in Mumbai. The NCB raids are being carried out in Andheri, Oshiwara and in Powai. As per sources, during the investigation of drug peddlers, the team arrived at a list of dozens of Bollywood actors and associates who had procured contraband from them. The agency is currently probing the details.

Apart from this, the NCB also raided actor-choreographer couple Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar’s residence. Yesterday the duo was called in for questioning by the agency after their names emerged in the alleged celebrity drug cartel that the NCB is probing. The Mumbai NCB has registered a case against Sanam and Abigail for drug consumption under Section 20 of NDPS. As per sources, notable amounts of 'charas' had allegedly been found at Johar and Pande's residence.

Top Bollywood stars NCB-bound

Deepika Padukone & Sara Ali Khan have arrived in Mumbai from Goa before their summons by the NCB. Both were there for separate reasons and arrived in Mumbai separately with their respective families. Sara was accompanied by her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim, whereas Ranveer Singh emerged with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer, Republic has learned, has asked to join Deepika at the NCB's office during her summons, not to be present during the interrogation, rather to be there at the office when it's going on, citing that she has anxiety issues.

Rakul Preet Singh is at the NCB for questioning at the time of publishing, where she will also soon be joined by Karan Johar's aide Kshitij Prasad. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's summons are set for Saturday, Notably, the summons of Simone Khambatta, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are based on two FIRs that are both related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case drug probe, in which the deceased actor's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and an assortment of their relatives and aides are already languishing in jail.

There is also another thread of investigation open, which has to do with the infamous 2019 Bollywood party at Karan Johar's house, over which Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint with the NCB, and the agency is authenticating a video that was shared by Johar then. Finally, in an unrelated case, actor Payal Ghosh has registered a complaint of drug consumption against Anurag Kashyap, along with her rape case against him over which an FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police.

