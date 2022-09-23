In an exclusive scoop on Friday, Republic TV learnt that a socio-political outfit may have been using Karate coaching classes as a cover for radicalising youth. As per sources, such Karate classes were active in multiple states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The investigation by the central investigative agencies has revealed that hate speeches, videos and articles are shown in these classes, sources added. Moreover, physical training is provided to people under the pretext of Karate coaching centres. At present, the agencies are trying to locate such classes, following raids that were conducted on the PFI on Thursday.

NIA's crackdown on PFI

Formed in 2006, the PFI has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the SDPI came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI. On Thursday, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA. This was based on the inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organizations. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized.

A total of 45 PFI members including 19 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and one each from UP and Telangana were arrested. Earlier, sources indicated that the massive crackdown on the outfit took months of planning and coordination. With directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the security team executed the operation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval taking the charge. The crackdown was planned in such a manner that the PFI members are not able to flee.

