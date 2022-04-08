Karauli: BJP MP Claims Victims Being Arrested & Conspirators Protected In Violence Case

Even as 23 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence that broke out in Karauli, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has alleged that the Rajasthan police were protecting the conspirators behind the April 2 riots.

Speaking to Republic TV, Meena claimed that the police had arrested innocent people who were part of the bike rally instead of those who incited violence, engaged in stone-pelting, and looted and burned shops in the village.

"The government is conducting biased investigation in the Karauli violence case. On the government's directions, the police is arresting people who were part of the rally and those engaged in arson and loot are roaming freely. The victims are informing the police about their missing belongings but the police is not ready to hear them out," he said.

Kirodi Lal Meena, who visited the incident site today, also slammed the government for its inaction against the Popular Front of India (PFI), accusing the outfit of inciting the clashes. "The PFI had already alerted the government about its doings in Karauli but despite that, the government has not taken any action against the outfit," the BJP leader said.

He alleged that Karauli MLA Lakhan Meena was protecting accused Congress Councillor Matloob Ahemed, Amin ud-din, Naseer-udu-din and Khalud-din, who were the prime accused in the Karauli violence case. "We will go the police station, demand an FIR against the perpetrators of the violence," the BJP MP said.

Karauli violence

On Saturday, April 2, communal clashes broke out in the district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups. As many as 35 people were injured in the violence that followed.

Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli stone-pelting case. He has been accused of inciting violence and organising a mob to attack the religious procession. A dedicated team has been set up to nab the accused Matloob Ahmed, who is currently on the run.

A curfew was imposed soon after the incident and internet services were snapped to bring the situation under control. As the situation remains tense in Karauli, the police have extended the curfew in the area till April 10.