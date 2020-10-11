Karauli Case: No Protection For Victim's Kin But Police Seen Escorting Accused's Family

Days after a 60-year-old priest was burned to death in Rajasthan's Karauli, the family of the deceased victim still awaits justice. Republic TV on Sunday spoke to Constable Ajit Kumar on ground, asking him why protection was not being given to the victim's kin.

Upon being confronted by Republic TV, which was seen to be the sole media channel outside the bereaved family's house, the constable said, "Police is here for the protection of the family," shortly after which the locals began raising their voices against the Constable's claims.

After being cross-questioned, the constable was seen quietly leaving amid the protests.

On the other hand, police presence is being seen with the family of the accused. Earlier in the day, the accused's sister and daughter were seen being escorted by the police constables. Karauli's sarpanch had spoken to Republic TV hinting at the involvement of 'influential people' behind the encroachment of land in the village.

A local also shared a video in which a constable was seen dismissing media personnel from covering the incident saying, "the media does not need to think too much about this incident (media zyaada dimaag na lagaye yahan.")

Priest set on fire in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, temple priest Babulal Vaishnav died after allegedly being set on fire by a few people at Bukna village, Sapotra, Karauli district of Rajasthan. After he was referred to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. As per Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest gave a statement to the police in the hospital that some influential people, including Kailash Meena and his sons, tried to encroach temple land.

In his dying declaration, he reportedly stated that the accused threw petrol on him and set him on fire. Kailash Meena has been arrested while the police have constituted 6 teams to investigate the matter. Amid the massive outrage against the Ashok Gehlot government, the priest's nephew has claimed that the administration pressurised the family members to cremate the body on Friday night.

