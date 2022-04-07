The situation remains volatile in Rajasthan's Karauli even as a curfew is in place until April 7, while attempts are made to quell riots in the village. A Republic investigative report has indicated that the violence and arson that broke out on April 2 could be a pre-planned conspiracy.

Shopkeepers who witnessed the incident first hand, claimed that local residents were aware of the bike rally that was set to take place in the village.

"We were sitting at the shop, when at around 3:30 PM when Muslim shop owners suddenly began to close their shops. They were gathering crowds and we did not know why. Since we have always maintained brotherhood in the village, we thought there was nothing to worry about," a shop owner in Karauli said.

Later that day, attackers began to loot the shops and when the shopkeepers resisted, they were beaten up.

"We were kicked out of our own shop and we were not allowed to shut the store either. Then they started looting it. When we protested, they attacked us. My father is still hurt from the incident," he said.

The shopkeepers claimed that the fire brigade did not turn up for at least 3 hours. "We kept calling the fire brigade from 8 to 11:30 PM but they did not response. Even top executives did not pay attention to us," said the resident.

'Complete failure of police action'

When Republic questioned the SP of Karauli about a Congress Councillor warning a day before the rally, he said, "According to the information received by us, we had deployed necessary force. The PSP, along with 3 SHOs and reserved police force were present at the site. The violence is unfortunate. Who is responsible for the incident will only be learnt after investigation."

Following the violance, Congress Councillor Amin Ud-din said there was complete failure of police action on the day. "We had already informed the SP that a rally is to take place the following day, so make necessary arrangements for its peaceful movement. However, no such preparations were made," he said.

Karauli clash

On Saturday, April 2, communal clashes broke out in the district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups. As many as 35 people were injured in the violence that followed.

The aftermath of the Karauli violence also showed how shops were destroyed and buildings were set on fire. Videos from the incident showed miscreants running around with sticks, vandalising vehicles and shops. A curfew was imposed soon after the incident and internet services were snapped to bring the situation under control.

A total of 46 people, including 13 in connection with violence and 33 for violating the curfew, have been arrested by the police.