Karauli Violence: ADG Jaipur Ordered Police Deployment; But Arrangements Were Not Made

As the situation in violence-hit Karauli remained tense, Republic Media Network has accessed the order copy sent from ADG Police Jaipur to SP Karauli, IG Bharatpur where it is clearly stated to deploy the police on the roofs from where the route of the rally would take place, along with anti-riot equipment. It further mentioned that barricades must be placed around the mosque from where the rally would pass but unfortunately no arrangements were made as per the directions.

The situation remain volatile after the violent act and the local residents were seen standing in front of their shops and properties with a board that read, ‘property available’. The shopkeepers stressed that they don’t have any other option but to leave the place.

Expressing distress over the current situation, a shopkeeper told Republic, “My property is completely destroyed, the shop is looted. The site is burnt by placing tyres. I’m completely ruined. I just want to sell this property and leave the city”.

An eyewitness of the attack expressed his pain to Republic and mentioned, "The environment here was very pleasant but the rally entered Hatwara Bazar, a stone was hit on a vehicle. The road was blocked as the vehicle was destroyed. And then, Muslim men attacked the rally from both sides with stones, petrol bombs, and weapons".

He further mentioned that there were small children present at the rally when they were attacked with knives.

While BJP MP Manoj Rajouria spoke to Republic concerning the curfew relaxed by three hours from 9 am to 12 pm in Rajasthan's city and said that this would help people purchase groceries and other necessary commodities to survive amid the tense situation. A curfew has been extended till April 10 due to the law and order situation in the area.

Speaking to Republic, Manoj Rajouria, Karauli Dhaulpur, BJP MP, said, “We have received information that a Muslim organisation from Kerala came to Rajasthan and sought permission from the Gehlot government to hold a rally. It seems like they want to provoke a riot with an aim to ruin the peace of a community".

Karauli violence

On Saturday, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally.

A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media had said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

(Image: RepublicWorld)