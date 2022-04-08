Karauli Violence Case: Rajasthan Govt Appoints Home Secy KC Meena As Investigating Officer

Rajasthan government has appointed Home Secretary KC Meena as investigating officer for the Karauli violence case. According to reports, KS Meena is scheduled to arrive in Karauli tomorrow, April 9. Karauli police have named 37 people in the FIR and 23 people have been arrested so far. However, key conspirators including Matloob Ahmed and Rajram Gurjar who have been accused of ransacking, rioting, and setting shops on fire, are still absconding.

In the FIR copy, the police have mentioned that the bike rally organized by the Hindu organization was passing by the mosque, and an act of violence like throwing stones from the roofs was witnessed. The Police further stated that about 100 to 150 people came out of the gym and started lathi charges.

In an update, the curfew imposed in Rajasthan's city has been extended till April 10 with an aim to maintain the law and order situation in the area. The administration had also announced that the curfew will be relaxed by three hours from 9 am to 12 pm.

Following the incidents of arson and vandalism, all emergency services have been exempted from the curfew order. As per the order, all essential items will be available during the relaxation period as general stores, vegetables, and fruit shops are allowed to function. While the emergency services including pharmacies and ambulances will be available 24X7.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally.

A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media had said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

The Congress party's Rajasthan unit has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan, and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav are a part of the committee.

(Image: ANI)