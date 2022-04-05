Karauli Violence: Cong Councilor On The Run, Party Forms Committee To Probe Incident

After a Congress Councilor was identified as the main conspirator behind the communal clashes in Karauli, the party's Rajasthan unit formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the incident.

The Committee includes MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav. They will visit the city and submit a report to Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported in Karauli after stones were pelted at a 'Shobha Yatra' rally that was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality on Saturday, April 2. At least 35 people were injured in the violence.

Congress Councilor booked for stoking Karauli violence

Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli stone-pelting case. He has been accused of inciting violence and organising a mob to attack the religious procession. AS per reports, the Rajasthan police have also mentioned his name in the FIR and booked him under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

A dedicated team has been set up to nab Matloob Ahmed, who is on the run. The police are also investigating his role in instigating the Popular Front of India (PFI). So far, the police has arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following the stone-pelting incident.

"13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. 07 people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," said IG, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after the violence. On Monday, District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat extended the curfew until April 7 at midnight as the situation continues to remain tense in the city.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for the violence in Karauli, accusing the party of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide. On the other hand, the BJP has said the "appeasement politics" of the Congress government had led to the incident.

(With inputs from agency)