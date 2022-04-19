After communal violence heated up in the Hatwara Bazaar area of Karauli, Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed was identified as the main conspirator in the stone-pelting incident. In an exclusive update to the incident, Matloob Ahmed’s wife accused the BJP and RSS of framing her husband for the Karauli violence.

Ahmed is absconding since BJP has accused the Congress-led government in Rajasthan of shielding its people.

Matloob’s wife Naushin told Republic, “This is a political conspiracy. BJP and RSS is working together to frame my husband”.

“No stone pelting was witnessed from our house. My husband was seen in the video as he moved out of the house to check what was happened after loud noises were heard while Hindu New Year was celebrated in the city”, she added.

She mentioned that her husband was out helping people injured in the attack. Stating Matloob Ahmed is innocent, Naushin said, ‘We will get justice, my husband will be proved innocent soon as being in the video doesn’t prove the involvement in the violence”.

She further warned that a defamation case will be registered against the media for circulating false information about the family.

Naushin expressed confidence in the Congress party helping the family.

While the wife of another accused Anchu Ahmed told Republic that her husband is innocent and he is being framed by the BJP.

Though key conspirators of Karauli violence including Matloob Ahmed and Rajram Gurjar are still on the run, police investigating the communal violence case had named 37 people in the FIR and have managed to arrest 23 people so far.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally.

Rajasthan government has appointed Home Secretary KC Meena as investigating officer for the Karauli violence case. While the Congress party's Rajasthan unit has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident.

